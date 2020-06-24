© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Energy Healer
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • June 24, 2020
Good day Dear Souls. My name is Elzbieta Andrews also known as Lady Narayah and I'm Energy Healer. I use divine language and Reiki Healing corporated into my sessions. Each session is uniqe and individual. i work with Angels.
I offer distance healing as well.
Im located in Poland, Rzeszow and Przemysl for those souls who would like to meet me in reality.
My paypal account is [email protected]
I offer distance healing as well.
Im located in Poland, Rzeszow and Przemysl for those souls who would like to meet me in reality.
My paypal account is [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.