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What did Jesus Teach?
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2 views • April 09, 2020
There are thousands of churches, but are they teaching what the Jesus of the bible taught? There are millions of churchgoers, but do they know what the Jesus of the bible taught? Do YOU know what the real Jesus taught? This video is the first in a series of videos about the teachings of Jesus. You will be surprised and perhaps shocked by his teachings-- teachings so radical, that the religious system 2,000 years ago killed him for.
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