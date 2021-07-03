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La Véritable Origine du COVID-19 (pas un Virus) || Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur || PARTAGEZ!!!
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92 views • July 03, 2021
Info flash! Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur explique qu'une équipe de recherche espagnole (biostatisticien Ricardo Delgado, Dr. José Luis Sevillano...) ont fait une découverte incroyable concernant les nanoparticules d'oxide de graphène.
Cette arme biologique toxique se trouve dans les vaccins, les masques et les tests. Est-ce la cause relle du COVID-19?
* Source: L'Info en Questions No 55 - https://www.facebook.com/jeanjacques.crevecoeur.1
* La Quinta Columna - https://www.laquintacolumna.net/ (site de Ricardo Delgado, qui a publié la recherche)
* N'oubliez mettre un petit pouce et de partager si vous avez aimé.
Inscrivez-vous à cette chaîne pour être mis au courant de nos futures vidéos et rendez-nous visite sur notre blog (en anglais) : http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Cette arme biologique toxique se trouve dans les vaccins, les masques et les tests. Est-ce la cause relle du COVID-19?
* Source: L'Info en Questions No 55 - https://www.facebook.com/jeanjacques.crevecoeur.1
* La Quinta Columna - https://www.laquintacolumna.net/ (site de Ricardo Delgado, qui a publié la recherche)
* N'oubliez mettre un petit pouce et de partager si vous avez aimé.
Inscrivez-vous à cette chaîne pour être mis au courant de nos futures vidéos et rendez-nous visite sur notre blog (en anglais) : http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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