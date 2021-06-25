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ThePatriotNurse: What YOU Need to Know: The REAL Communist Revolution is Healthcare
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120 views • June 25, 2021
Posted 24June2021: Over the past decades, the healthcare industry in the United States has undergone a fundamental and troubling transformation in the quality and core characteristics of healthcare workers. This shift has brought Marxist ideology into healthcare. Narcissistic characteristics, Forced compliance with the Medical Politburo. Nazi Germany Doctors, Being Doctor Mom, lack of Play.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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