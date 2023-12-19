A whole unit of AFU soldiers killed on the shores of the Dnepr while they were trying to reinforce Zelensky's PR "bridgehead" in Krynky.

Adding what didn't fit on last Russian Shoigu video... will try to add Putin's comments on next RU video, about what Shoigu said.

More statements from Sergei Shoigu:

➡️The lethality among the wounded in the special operation is less than 0.5%, the lowest in the history of military medicine.

➡️500,000 reserve sets of protective gear and armor, 300,000 medical kits, and 160 evacuation vehicles were created for Russian troop formations.

➡️Up to 15,000 tons of ammunition and fuel, 2,000 tons of food, and 1,500 tons of drinking water are delivered daily to Russian troop formations.

➡️Compensation for contract soldiers, volunteers, and mobilized personnel is at least 210,000 rubles, closely monitored.

➡️40 billion rubles have been allocated for providing housing to special operation participants.

➡️A military-social center of the Russian Ministry of Defense is being established for streamlined social guarantees, operating as a one-stop-shop.

➡️458,000 certificates of combat veterans issued, soon to be given to all special operation participants.

➡️Transition to electronic veteran certificates planned from next year.

➡️The experience of the special operation demonstrates that the Russian Armed Forces can adequately respond to actions of any modern adversary.

➡️Over 650,000 military personnel gained combat experience during the special operation.

➡️Currently, the Russian army is the most prepared and combat-ready globally, with its weapons tested in real combat.

➡️Russia's nuclear triad ensures guaranteed strategic deterrence, with weapon modernization reaching 95%.

➡️Strategic Missile Forces completed rearmament with the "Avangard" missile system, while continuing to be equipped with the "Yars" system.

➡️Aviation strategic nuclear forces will soon receive four Tu-160M strategic missile carriers.

➡️Ground forces received 1,500 new and upgraded tanks, 2,500 IFVs and APCs in 2023.

➡️Russia's missile attack warning system detected 78 ballistic missile launches and 168 space rocket launches in a year.

➡️Construction of the unified technical system for "Angara" launch vehicles at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome has been completed.

➡️The Russian Navy received four modern multipurpose submarines and eight surface ships in the past year.

➡️Plans for army and navy staffing in the current year fulfilled, reaching 1,150,000 military personnel.

➡️Construction of nine new modern military hospitals across Russia to be completed in the next three months.

➡️Plans for constructing facilities for the Russian Armed Forces in 2023 fulfilled.

➡️592 high-tech facilities have been built for the placement of strategic missile complexes "Sarmat," "Avangard," and "Yars."

➡️Construction of three water pipelines, totaling over 250 km, was completed in Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic, providing water to over 1.5 million people.

➡️The "Emperor Alexander III" nuclear-powered submarine of the "Borei-A" project, armed with "Bulava" missiles, joined the Russian Navy.

➡️Shoigu set the task to accept into the Russian Armed Forces in 2024: 2 Tu-160M missile carriers, the cruiser "Knyaz Pozharsky," 3 submarines, and 11 ships.

➡️Shoigu tasked to increase the production of missile systems "Kinzhal" and "Zircon," with a 1.8-fold increase in missile and ammunition deliveries in 2024.

➡️One of Shoigu's priorities is to increase the number of contract soldiers to 745,000 by the end of 2024, considering the formation of new units.

➡️Due to Finland's NATO membership and Sweden's imminent accession, the formation of the Leningrad and Moscow military districts continues.





