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The Stone of Daniel 2: What is It?
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11 views • January 15, 2021
This Bible study shows the popular belief, especially amongst Seventh-day Adventists, that the stone in the prophecy of Daniel 2 is Christ at His second coming is scripturally unsound. Plain evidence will demonstrate that this stone represents a purified ministry (144,000) that comes from the Seventh-day Adventist church after a purification event.
For a followup video which exposes the deliberate deception perpetuated by the leaders of the Seventh-day Adventist Church to change the historical teaching on the stone in an effort to mislead naive SDA's from the truth, please see this video: https://youtu.be/tYTjEUztagQ
For a followup video which exposes the deliberate deception perpetuated by the leaders of the Seventh-day Adventist Church to change the historical teaching on the stone in an effort to mislead naive SDA's from the truth, please see this video: https://youtu.be/tYTjEUztagQ
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