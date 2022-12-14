EU VILL HA GLOBALT PANDEMIFÖRDRAG

Detta deklarerades under World Health Summit 2022 där man vill samarbeta med Världshälsoorganisationen. Man eftersträvar en "global hälsostyrning".
Projektet kallas EUGlobalHealthStrategy och det är menat att regelverket ska implementeras i ländernas lagstiftning när det är färdigt. Karolinska Institutets direktör Ole Petter Ottersen var själv på mötet och marknadsförde iden om globalt hälsostyre.
