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Ty & Charlene at Freedom Fest
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2351 views • July 06, 2021
In this special Independence Day message, Ty and Charlene speak at Global Vision Bible Church about freedom. Freedom from government censorship. Freedom from the drug companies’ lies. Freedom from mask mandates and vaccine passports. And freedom to follow our God and our conscience.
As we celebrate the nation’s 245th birthday, the Bollingers share the TRUTH about vaccines and censorship and encourage us to keep fighting tyranny wherever it rears its ugly head.
Come see Ty and Charlene and over 40 health experts at TTAC [LIVE] 2021 in Nashville from Oct 22-24. Reserve your spot at http://www.ttaclive.com
As we celebrate the nation’s 245th birthday, the Bollingers share the TRUTH about vaccines and censorship and encourage us to keep fighting tyranny wherever it rears its ugly head.
Come see Ty and Charlene and over 40 health experts at TTAC [LIVE] 2021 in Nashville from Oct 22-24. Reserve your spot at http://www.ttaclive.com
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