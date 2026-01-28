BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 81: God Will Prevail
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 3 days ago

God did not abandon the Jews when they were exiled to Babylon. They were sentenced to spend 70 years in captivity, but Jesus did not want them to be swallowed up by the Babylonian culture.

King Jehoiachin was an evil man, but he must have repented in captivity and raised his sons with the knowledge of God because King Cyrus appointed Shenazar to be Judah’s first governor after the return from exile. Jehoiachin’s grandson, Zerubbabel, also became a leader and was put in charge of rebuilding the temple.

A remnant was carried away in exile to Babylon where they prospered for 70 years but only a remnant returned to rebuild Jerusalem and the temple. The majority of the Jews in Babylon grew comfortable during their exile and did not want to begin anew. They were sidelined by God and never became part of the project to prepare Jerusalem for the arrival of the Son of God.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1876.pdf

RLJ-1876 -- SEPTEMBER 4, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
godjesusjerusalemjewsbabylontemplegovernorjudahson of godking cyrusremnantcaptivityexilerebuildingzerubbabelknowledge of godexiledbabylonian cultureking jehoiachin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nipah Alarms Ignite as Globalist Systems Echo COVID&#8217;s Failed Playbook

Nipah Alarms Ignite as Globalist Systems Echo COVID’s Failed Playbook

Morgan S. Verity
White House blame game erupts after Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis

White House blame game erupts after Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis

Ramon Tomey
Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Kevin Hughes
Pepper spray exposure: A severe respiratory hazard with lasting consequences

Pepper spray exposure: A severe respiratory hazard with lasting consequences

Patrick Lewis
The science-backed case for exclusive breastfeeding: Why the first six months matter

The science-backed case for exclusive breastfeeding: Why the first six months matter

Belle Carter
Trump launches new federal initiative to combat the national addiction crisis

Trump launches new federal initiative to combat the national addiction crisis

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy