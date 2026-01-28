THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 81: God Will Prevail

God did not abandon the Jews when they were exiled to Babylon. They were sentenced to spend 70 years in captivity, but Jesus did not want them to be swallowed up by the Babylonian culture.

King Jehoiachin was an evil man, but he must have repented in captivity and raised his sons with the knowledge of God because King Cyrus appointed Shenazar to be Judah’s first governor after the return from exile. Jehoiachin’s grandson, Zerubbabel, also became a leader and was put in charge of rebuilding the temple.

A remnant was carried away in exile to Babylon where they prospered for 70 years but only a remnant returned to rebuild Jerusalem and the temple. The majority of the Jews in Babylon grew comfortable during their exile and did not want to begin anew. They were sidelined by God and never became part of the project to prepare Jerusalem for the arrival of the Son of God.

