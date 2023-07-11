The Russian Air Force attack helicopter, Ka-52 "Alligator" is a real hunter who is the main reason for the failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine offensive along the entire front. The Russian air superiority of the Alligator was not taken into account by NATO during hostilities, where the helicopters effectively hunted down and destroyed many tanks and armored vehicles, especially on Zaporozhye front.
