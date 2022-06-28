The Nurses And Doctors Are NOT HEROES Who TOLD YOU THAT SUGARS! The Nurses And Doctors Are NOT HEROES Who TOLD YOU THAT SUGARS! -they have been paid to say nothing whilst the world is depopulated this people are not who you think they are. Money is what rules them but they are clearly blinded as the money will be no good to them in the end. What they are doing is wrong and may JUDGEMENT have mercy on them for they know not what they do, as they are only given a little bit of information