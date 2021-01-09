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When The Church Takes Government Funding - Ep. 7 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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9 views • January 09, 2021
Was it right for Joel Osteen and Lakewood Church, as well as other churches in the USA to apply for the PPP? What happens when local churches take part in the PPP program? First, it shows us that many churches consider themselves no different than an ordinary business with employees and pay checks to cut. Second, it creates a dangerous precedent--inviting the Federal Government into an area they don't belong. In this episode we breakdown the PPP and argue why churches SHOULD NOT apply for this "forgivable loan".
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