Trump Impeachers, CIA Agent Infiltration: Immediate Threat: U.S. Being Compromised At Highest Levels

Washington state needs better candidates!

Heidi St. John joins the Stew Peters show to discuss why she is the best candidate for Washington state, and how her opponent, Joe Kent, cannot compare to America first!

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