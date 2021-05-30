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Speed of Light Slows Down- Chuck Missler and Barry Setterfield
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87 views • May 30, 2021
Chuck Missler meets with Barry Setterfield to discuss zero point energy, the history of research on the speed of light. Barry and his colleague Trevor Norman researched the history of the measurement of the speed of light and discovered it has slowed from measurements first taken in 1676 by Roemer
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