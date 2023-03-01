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What The EPA Administrator Says Tells You Everything You Need to Know About East Palestine Water
Reporter: "Would you allow your kids anywhere close to these streams right now?"
Michael Regan: "I would not."
https://rumble.com/v2baqsw-what-the-epa-administrator-says-tells-you-everything-you-want-to-know-about.html