In memoriam of the legend Dr. Gilbert Blair
Published Yesterday |

This episode we will give a respectful acknowledgment to one of the most underrated rated scholars. 


Dr. Delbert Blair is one of the most influential and prolific teacher, researcher, author, African historian, and metaphysician.

Dr. Blair’s Lectures somehow leave you speechless in his accuracy and predictions over the last 20yrs in which events are still unfolding even at this present time.

Dare if you will to uncover and learn more about Dr. Blair and his incredible work and clips that only touch the surface of such a Pioneer in the field of ancient history via Kemetic Orthodoxy.

This month in history we give honor and with esteemed regards to Dr. Delbert Blair.

