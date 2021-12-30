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Silent War Ep. 6148: Clotshot Protests, Patriots Drained from (not in) control, Maxwell GUILTY, CDC Confessions
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271 views • December 30, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War:
Protests Erupt In South Korea Over Thousands of Vaccination Deaths.
Biden Regime “Actively Preventing” Life-Saving Monoclonal Antibody Treatments to Florida and Texas.
Marines "Crushed" By Vax Mandate As "Thousands" Denied Religious Exemptions In "Political Purge".
CDC Withdraws Use of PCR Test for COVID and Finally Admits the Test Can Not Differentiate Between the Flu and COVID Virus.
CDC Director Walensky Says Testing at the End of Quarantine No Longer Needed Because PCR Tests Can Stay Positive For Up to 12 Weeks.
Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty Of Helping Epstein Sexually Abuse Teen Girls.
Kamala Harris touts Kwanzaa – a madeup pagan holiday.
China Pioneers novel AI Prosecutor That Can Identify Crimes And Press Charges.
Crossbow-Armed Man Tried To Assassinate Queen Over 'Racial Discrimination'.
All of this, and more.
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"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
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Protests Erupt In South Korea Over Thousands of Vaccination Deaths.
Biden Regime “Actively Preventing” Life-Saving Monoclonal Antibody Treatments to Florida and Texas.
Marines "Crushed" By Vax Mandate As "Thousands" Denied Religious Exemptions In "Political Purge".
CDC Withdraws Use of PCR Test for COVID and Finally Admits the Test Can Not Differentiate Between the Flu and COVID Virus.
CDC Director Walensky Says Testing at the End of Quarantine No Longer Needed Because PCR Tests Can Stay Positive For Up to 12 Weeks.
Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty Of Helping Epstein Sexually Abuse Teen Girls.
Kamala Harris touts Kwanzaa – a madeup pagan holiday.
China Pioneers novel AI Prosecutor That Can Identify Crimes And Press Charges.
Crossbow-Armed Man Tried To Assassinate Queen Over 'Racial Discrimination'.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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