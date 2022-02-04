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The Start of Sweet and Deep Revelation
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10 views • February 04, 2022
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-start-of-sweet-and-deep-revelation/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I release one of the more strategic and higher-level words I’ve gotten in a very long time.
February is a turning point — the end of a time of mourning as we step into a sweet, sweet season of hearing The LORD."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-start-of-sweet-and-deep-revelation/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I release one of the more strategic and higher-level words I’ve gotten in a very long time.
February is a turning point — the end of a time of mourning as we step into a sweet, sweet season of hearing The LORD."
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