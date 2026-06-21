BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rape: There Shall be Terror Within
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • Yesterday

In Deuteronomy 32:25 God says “there shall be terror within”.

What is terror? Terror has different meanings for different people. What if you’re an 11-year-old girl? An 11-year-old girl who is looking forward to playing with her schoolmates and friends for days on end. What would terror be to an 11-year-old girl? How about deception, brutality and rape? Over and over. Your dreams of playing with your friends for days on end are now shattered forever. Would that be a terror to you if you were an 11-year-old girl?

That’s what’s happening to thousands of young, poor, forgotten girls across countries in the world every day. By whom you might ask? There are reports documenting these atrocities by migrants to European countries which come from the Muslim dominated nations in the Middle East and North Africa.

But don’t worry, you say. The government will crack down on the evil doers and put an end to the madness. Really? Are you sure? Have you looked into it? Did France arrest a woman for telling the truth about migrant raping of women?

Why is this happening? Does the Bible prophesy rape and increased brutality for the last days? Is that part of why there are all these horrific terrors coming on the world now? Does the Bible show that this will end during the millennial reign of Jesus in the coming Kingdom of God?

For the answers, and the solution, watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical truth on the “terrors within”, what the terrors are, who is committing the terrors, and what’s the cause.

Read the full article to this video titled “Massive rapings by aliens–‘There shall be terror within’” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/massive-alien-rapists-there-will-be-terror-within/

Keywords
rapeterrorendtimes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Glyph of Armageddon: Decoding the blueprint for humanity&#8217;s end

The Glyph of Armageddon: Decoding the blueprint for humanity’s end

Belle Carter
Meta Faces Calls for Probe Over Scam Ads Targeting U.S. Seniors

Meta Faces Calls for Probe Over Scam Ads Targeting U.S. Seniors

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;Breaking the Chains 2026&#8221; on BrightU: Why Starlink is the only escape from the coming digital gulag

“Breaking the Chains 2026” on BrightU: Why Starlink is the only escape from the coming digital gulag

Belle Carter
York Revolution Forfeits Pride Night Game After Players Refuse to Wear Rainbow Jerseys

York Revolution Forfeits Pride Night Game After Players Refuse to Wear Rainbow Jerseys

Douglas Harrington
Waymo recalls entire Robotaxi fleet after cars repeatedly enter active construction zones

Waymo recalls entire Robotaxi fleet after cars repeatedly enter active construction zones

Willow Tohi
California&#8217;s Supplier Diversity Program Includes LGBTQ-Owned Businesses in Utility Contract Targets

California’s Supplier Diversity Program Includes LGBTQ-Owned Businesses in Utility Contract Targets

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy