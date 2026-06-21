Rape: There Shall be Terror Within

In Deuteronomy 32:25 God says “there shall be terror within”.

What is terror? Terror has different meanings for different people. What if you’re an 11-year-old girl? An 11-year-old girl who is looking forward to playing with her schoolmates and friends for days on end. What would terror be to an 11-year-old girl? How about deception, brutality and rape? Over and over. Your dreams of playing with your friends for days on end are now shattered forever. Would that be a terror to you if you were an 11-year-old girl?

That’s what’s happening to thousands of young, poor, forgotten girls across countries in the world every day. By whom you might ask? There are reports documenting these atrocities by migrants to European countries which come from the Muslim dominated nations in the Middle East and North Africa.

But don’t worry, you say. The government will crack down on the evil doers and put an end to the madness. Really? Are you sure? Have you looked into it? Did France arrest a woman for telling the truth about migrant raping of women?

Why is this happening? Does the Bible prophesy rape and increased brutality for the last days? Is that part of why there are all these horrific terrors coming on the world now? Does the Bible show that this will end during the millennial reign of Jesus in the coming Kingdom of God?

For the answers, and the solution, watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical truth on the “terrors within”, what the terrors are, who is committing the terrors, and what’s the cause.

Read the full article to this video titled “Massive rapings by aliens–‘There shall be terror within’” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/massive-alien-rapists-there-will-be-terror-within/