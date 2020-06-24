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Donald Trump will not win the election. NOT!
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58 views • June 24, 2020
A campaign video of sorts but explicit in its explanation of what the american people are faced with. The agenda of the media, the Clintons, the Deep State and the effort that Donald Trump is putting forth to turn the tide of corruption.
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