3/4/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: The New Federal State of China has won the respect of the world at CPAC and western elites are more willing to collaborate with us than ever; the CCP is playing the “Reform and opening-up” trick again, attempting to lure western investment back to Communist China. Will the western politicians and corporations fall for it one more time?

#NFSC #CPAC #ReformandOpeningup #CCPweaponizingmarket





3/4/2023文贵盖特：新中国联邦在CPAC赢得了西方精英们的尊重和强烈的合作欲望；共产党又打算用所谓的改革开放优惠政策勾引西方投资，西方政客和商人还会上当吗？

#新中国联邦 #CPAC #改革开放 #中共国市场武器化



