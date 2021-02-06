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EP 2311-6PM TIME MAGAZINE ADMITS ELECTION WAS RIGGED BY "SHADOW CONSPIRACY" TO PREVENT TRUMP VICTORY
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290 views • February 06, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2311 -6PM EASTERN
FRIDAY  - FEBRUARY 05, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://bit.ly/3cIDzN0 

EP 2311-6PM TIME MAGAZINE ADMITS ELECTION WAS RIGGED BY "SHADOW CONSPIRACY" TO PREVENT TRUMP VICTORY   


 The article calls the scheme “a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote but to ensuring it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted.”
Claiming their agenda was to ensure a free and fair, uncorrupted election is a textbook example of gaslighting.. The report makes sure to give a shout out to the never-Trump conservatives who assisted in the blatant election meddling operation.  “Though much of this activity took place on the left, it was separate from the Biden campaign and crossed ideological lines, with crucial contributions by nonpartisan and conservative actors,” Time boasts.   https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16875 
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