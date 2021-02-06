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FRIDAY - FEBRUARY 05, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://bit.ly/3cIDzN0
EP 2311-6PM TIME MAGAZINE ADMITS ELECTION WAS RIGGED BY "SHADOW CONSPIRACY" TO PREVENT TRUMP VICTORY
The article calls the scheme “a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote but to ensuring it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted.”
Claiming their agenda was to ensure a free and fair, uncorrupted election is a textbook example of gaslighting.. The report makes sure to give a shout out to the never-Trump conservatives who assisted in the blatant election meddling operation. “Though much of this activity took place on the left, it was separate from the Biden campaign and crossed ideological lines, with crucial contributions by nonpartisan and conservative actors,” Time boasts. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16875
SPECIAL GUEST: Dr. David E. Martin is the Founder and Chairman of M·CAM Inc., the international leader in innovation finance, trade, and intangible asset finance. A speaker, author, business executive and futurist, Dr. Martin’s work has been engaged in every country on Earth. He works with his family in every endeavor of life. Together with his wife Kim, he directs the Breathing Enterprise workshops and facilitates implementation of Integral Accounting. Dr. Martin received his undergraduate (BA) from Goshen College, his Masters of Science from Ball State University, and his Doctorate (PhD) from the University of Virginia. His work has been the subject of two internationally awarded documentaries, Patent Wars which highlights his work on reform of the global innovation system and Future Dreaming: A Conversation with David Martin which is a dialogue about humanity and its optimal interaction in the universe. He has spoken at the United Nations General Assembly on citizen-led peacemaking initiatives and has been featured on Bloomberg television and HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.
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