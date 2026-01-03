Protests against US aggression toward Venezuela are taking place worldwide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Protests against U.S. aggression toward Venezuela are taking place worldwide. Demonstrations have been reported in Greece, Germany, France, and Italy, with protesters holding anti-Trump signs, accusing the U.S. president of lying, and burning American flags. Protesters are demanding the release of Nicolas Maduro and his wife and their return to Venezuela.