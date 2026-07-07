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RT News - July 7 2026 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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July 7, 2026

rt.com



Two children are among multiple casualties as a Ukrainian drone hits a passenger bus in Russia's Belgorod region. That's as Kiev targets Russia with hundreds of UAVs for the second night in a row. In retaliation, Moscow strikes Ukraine's military and industrial infrastructure using high-precision ballistic weapons. That's as Ukrainian officials say the country has no defence systems against such weapons. The mourning procession for the late ayatollah Ali Khamenei spills beyond Iran's borders as Iranians and other Shia Muslims pay their final respects to the slain leader as his remains are returned to his city of birth.


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