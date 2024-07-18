BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Polish MEP destroys Von der Leyen ahead of Vote - “You should go to Prison, not the European Commission”
221 views • 9 months ago

Polish MEP destroys Von der Leyen ahead of vote

Ewa Zajaczkowska laid into European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for championing policies that have dragged Europe into becoming an “economic backwater”.

The Polish MEP slammed the “climate craziness” of the Green Deal, before raging at the migration pact that has left “millions of women… feeling threatened on the streets of their own cities”.

“You should go to prison, not the European Commission,” she said.

Adding:  Current President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has been re-elected for a new five-year term.

401 deputies voted in favor, 284 were against, 15 abstained.

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
