Emergency Satan's Children Netanyahu & Trump/ IDF Killed Children/ Stand down ORDERED/ Jeff Berwick Interview
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2367 followers
14 views • 3 days ago

1st Part EMERGENCY broadcast to the world


2nd part The Amazing Jeff Berwick a great light to this world joins

Christopher James.


Israel has now been exposed by it's own IDF soldiers Netanyahu & Trump

FINISHED!


PLEASE share this video everywhere the world must learn the truth and

take this evil out.


The call goes out to those in Military, police and the people worldwide


RISE UP FIGHT THIS EVIL MANKIND RUNNING OUT OF TIME!


ANTISEMITIC BULLSHIT CARD CANNOT BE PLAYED EVER AGAIN ALL THEY DO IS LIE!


This must be our moment when the world wipes this evil off face of this

earth we cannot fail.


To learn more from Jeff Berwick and support his amazing efforts go to...

 - The Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.com

 - The TZLA Plasma Machine: https://tzla.club

 - Vigilante.tv: https://vigilante.tv


MasterPeace is the ONLY product Christopher stands behind because of the enormous power it has to clean up and restore our interstitial fluid to its original state.


To order MasterPeace go to https:/mphcs.com/awc and sign up for access/order for your health while supporting Christopher.


Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results

https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence PDF for Download

https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Part 3 - HISTORICAL MOMENT MANKIND / MASTERPEACE REMOVES GRAPHENE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/muNURWQudcfd/



Thank you so much truly appreciate everyone's help to get this out.


God Bless and God Speed.


Christopher

Keywords
