I'm sharing this video from, 'Domonic Roberts' on YouTube. I thought this was a good version of this BBC presenter, that's going viral.

This happened at show beginning, countdown went to zero, then showed her doing this and calmly starting the news about Boris Johnson like nothing happened.

She has replied saying it was an off camera joke with crew, etc...

BBC News presenter Maryam Moshiri Gives the Middle Finger to Audience - BBC raises Licence Fee to £169.50 next year.

If you do not pay the licence fee, you can be taken to court.

In 2022 there were 40,220 convictions for TV licence evasion.

Those people were fined an average of £202.

You cannot be sent to prison for licence fee evasion, but you can be imprisoned for failing to pay a resulting fine.

The rules apply to any device on which a programme is viewed, including a TV, desktop or laptop computer, mobile phone, tablet or set-top box.



So, for example, someone watching a live football match on a non-BBC channel via a laptop would still need to pay.



If you don't use BBC iPlayer, you do not need a licence to watch non-live programmes, or clips, on streaming services like Netflix or YouTube.

