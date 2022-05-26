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Part 2/2 But what struck me personally at that time, was the deceitful and coordinated viciousness through which all the western media channels immediately blamed and accused Russia
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Part 2/2
But what struck me personally at that time, was the deceitful and coordinated viciousness through which all the western media channels immediately blamed and accused Russia for stopping a new Genocide in the Caucasis.
This is how the "free and independent western media" reacted to the truth back then and this is how they react today.
Some things never change. Information is being weaponised and it is becoming too apparent...
Finding the Ossetian girl interview was difficult since all the footage was deleted from YouTube and Google... So I'm sorry for the video quality..
But what struck me personally at that time, was the deceitful and coordinated viciousness through which all the western media channels immediately blamed and accused Russia for stopping a new Genocide in the Caucasis.
This is how the "free and independent western media" reacted to the truth back then and this is how they react today.
Some things never change. Information is being weaponised and it is becoming too apparent...
Finding the Ossetian girl interview was difficult since all the footage was deleted from YouTube and Google... So I'm sorry for the video quality..
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