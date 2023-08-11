Top Climate Scientist Blows Whistle: ‘Global Warming’ ‘Crisis’ Is ‘Manufactured’ (November 2022)

There are particular fields in which those that stray from the official narrative are instantly shunned as dissidents. Climate change is one of these.

Dr Judith Curry, Professor Emeritus and former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology, has become known as one of the outspoken scientists who doubt the “scientific consensus” on climate change. As a result, she was “academically, pretty much finished off” and “essentially unhirable”. However, this didn’t slow down the bold climatologist. BizNews spoke to Curry about her views on climate change and the impact that human beings have had on the planet.

A delightfully fascinating discussion ensued in which Curry explained her objection to the “manufactured consensus of scientists at the request of policy makers” and how far reality really is from the grim picture painted by environmental activists. Curry made sense of recent extreme weather events and indicated that “Earth has survived far bigger insults than what human beings are doing”. An eye-opening interview.

Read Article "Top Climate Scientist Blows Whistle: ‘Global Warming’ ‘Crisis’ Is ‘Manufactured’", HERE: https://slaynews.com/news/top-climate-scientist-blows-whistle-global-warming-crisis-manufactured/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

