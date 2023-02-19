In the End | Dale Ann Bradley | Lyrics

A ton of Scripture flooded in as I listened to this sweet voice singing the profound words of this song. In the end it is our last state which God accepts. (Ezek 18:20-24)
Please Visit my Blog Today: https://wayfaringgalblog.wordpress.com/2023/02/12/in-the-end/ “Enter ye in…“ (Matt 7:13-14) and... BeSureYouAreSaved.com
LYRICS:
It won't matter about your political views
It won't matter where you sat on the pew
Won't make a difference how much you knew
When it comes down to the end
And it won't matter what kind of car you drove
And it won't matter where you lived on the road
Did you do your best? Did you love your most?
That's what matters in the end
Cuz in the end, there's no rewind
There's no turning back the time
When you leave this world behind
Will they say you were their friend?
That's what matters in the end
It won't matter how many candles lit your cake
And it won't matter if sometimes you slept in late
But if your love didn't overcome your hate
Well, that's what matters in the end
Cuz in the end, there's no rewind
There's no turning back the time
When you leave this world behind
Will they say you were their friend?
That's what matters in the end
Cuz in the end, there's no rewind
There's no turning back the time
When you leave this world behind
Will they say you were their friend?
That's what matters in the end
