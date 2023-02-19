In the End | Dale Ann Bradley | Lyrics

A ton of Scripture flooded in as I listened to this sweet voice singing the profound words of this song. In the end it is our last state which God accepts. (Ezek 18:20-24)

Please Visit my Blog Today: https://wayfaringgalblog.wordpress.com/2023/02/12/in-the-end/ “Enter ye in…“ (Matt 7:13-14) and... BeSureYouAreSaved.com



LYRICS:

It won't matter about your political views

It won't matter where you sat on the pew

Won't make a difference how much you knew

When it comes down to the end





And it won't matter what kind of car you drove

And it won't matter where you lived on the road

Did you do your best? Did you love your most?

That's what matters in the end





Cuz in the end, there's no rewind

There's no turning back the time

When you leave this world behind

Will they say you were their friend?

That's what matters in the end





It won't matter how many candles lit your cake

And it won't matter if sometimes you slept in late

But if your love didn't overcome your hate

Well, that's what matters in the end





Cuz in the end, there's no rewind

There's no turning back the time

When you leave this world behind

Will they say you were their friend?

That's what matters in the end





Cuz in the end, there's no rewind

There's no turning back the time

When you leave this world behind

Will they say you were their friend?

That's what matters in the end



