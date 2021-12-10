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"South Park" promo magick, Real Witchraft on Set, Christmas, Spiritual Warfare, and more
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118 views • December 10, 2021
In this video:
"South Park" Promo: Post Covid / Return of Covid - time-binding!
Discussion of Kady and the Cut Cord - "The Magicians" Finale Decoded (5 of ?) Video
Another "22" Sign Sent in by a Friend
Derek Gilbert's Fail in "The Second Coming of Saturn Part 1: The Great Conjunction"
"The Devil's Grimoire" - System of Psychic Attack
Ex-Witch Warns Witchcraft Everywhere from Hollywood to Church
Reading of the scriptures
Notes on Spiritual Warfare, Prayer, Proclamation and Decree * and more resources
https://theopenscroll.com/notesSpiritualWarfare.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
"South Park" Promo: Post Covid / Return of Covid - time-binding!
Discussion of Kady and the Cut Cord - "The Magicians" Finale Decoded (5 of ?) Video
Another "22" Sign Sent in by a Friend
Derek Gilbert's Fail in "The Second Coming of Saturn Part 1: The Great Conjunction"
"The Devil's Grimoire" - System of Psychic Attack
Ex-Witch Warns Witchcraft Everywhere from Hollywood to Church
Reading of the scriptures
Notes on Spiritual Warfare, Prayer, Proclamation and Decree * and more resources
https://theopenscroll.com/notesSpiritualWarfare.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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