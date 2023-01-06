P.1 ‘Riccardo Bosi is ‘a nut’: John Flint won’t let him, or AustraliaOne go, wasting space in the rag called the ‘West Australian’ MVI_9308

The West Australian, 23rd December 2022 edition, has given
precious space, in ‘Page 13 Opinion’, to the infamous ‘Senior Journalist’, John
Flint, to strut his disconnected-to-reality stuff. He won’t let go of Riccardo
Bosi, who he calls a ‘nut’. This indicates that Flint’s masters know Bosi is on
target, and they want him discredited at every turn. Flint’s Walkley Award must
be under his pillow, lending some ethereal empowerment to him, keeping him
doing his puppet master’s bidding. Despite the evidence screaming from the
rooftops that our governments are trampling on human rights, using, for now,
health issues as an excuse, Flint continues, through his drivel, to herald his
biases to anyone unfortunate enough to read his articles. Note: I am expressing
my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the
motives of John Flint, and others.
