💥Hezbollah announced 12 operations so far in response to Israeli violations on Wednesday, 6 May

💥🇮🇱Hezbollah (Lebanon) announced 12 operations so far in response to Israeli violations on Wednesday, 6 May:

➡️Targeted an Israeli troop gathering near Qantara with an attack drone late Tuesday night, claiming a confirmed hit.

➡️Targeted Israeli troops in the square of Taybeh with an attack drone, claiming a confirmed hit.

➡️Targeted Israeli troops near Bayyada with artillery shelling.

➡️🎥Targeted a newly established Israeli command center in Qantara with an attack drone, claiming a confirmed hit(video).

➡️Targeted an Israeli Hummer vehicle in Deir Siryan with an attack drone, claiming a confirmed hit.

➡️Targeted an Israeli military vehicle in the Dawawir area of Houla with an attack drone, claiming a confirmed hit.

➡️Targeted an Israeli armored personnel carrier in Qawzah with an attack drone, claiming a confirmed hit.

➡️Targeted an Israeli Hummer vehicle in Taybeh with an attack drone, claiming a confirmed hit.

➡️Targeted a gathering of Israeli vehicles and troops near the swimming pool area in Naqoura with a swarm of attack drones, claiming a confirmed hit.

➡️Targeted Israeli troops in Bayyada with a suicide drone.

➡️Targeted newly installed technical equipment in Bayyada with drone-dropped explosives, claiming a direct hit.

➡️Targeted a gathering of Israeli vehicles and troops in Rashaf with a rocket barrage.

Adding:

$140M from Thiel to move AI where no one can protest it

Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel has poured $140 million into Panthalassa, a startup building floating AI data centers inside giant steel orbs in the ocean.

👉 The reason is simple: America’s power grid is struggling to survive the AI boom, as massive AI facilities consume as much electricity as small cities. Panthalassa claims its wave-powered ocean platforms can solve the crisis by generating electricity offshore while using seawater to cool AI chips.

However, this is becoming another example of Big Tech consuming enormous amounts of energy and resources to fuel the AI race while avoiding public resistance and environmental scrutiny on land. Moreover, there are serious questions about whether floating AI factories can survive corrosion, storms, and real-world scaling at all.

➡️ Earlier wave-power companies burned through hundreds of millions of dollars without ever reaching commercial scale.





@geopolitics_prime