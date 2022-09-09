In this video I talk about my thoughts on the QR code being the future MARK of the BEAST. The word mark in the Greek means scratch or etching like a brand or a tattoo. The QR code technology in my opinion would be a better fit for the MARK of the BEAST then a chip implant. Just watch the video and hear my reason why I think so.
