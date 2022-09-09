Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MARK of the BEAST
60 views
channel image
Shepherd Warrior
Published 2 months ago |

In this video I talk about my thoughts on the QR code being the future MARK of the BEAST. The word mark in the Greek means scratch or etching like a brand or a tattoo. The QR code technology in my opinion would be a better fit for the MARK of the BEAST then a chip implant. Just watch the video and hear my reason why I think so. 

Keywords
bible prophecymark of the beastend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket