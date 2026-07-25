PROOF -- They ARE the FRAUD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James O'Keefe and Nick Shirly testified before a Senate congressional committee, and not one Democrat senator showed up, indicating, just how exposed they are by the fraud that they allowed/participated in. It's the same way when Shirly exposed fraud in Minneapolis by the solid community that Governor Tim Walz called him a white supremacist, and in California, Gavin Newsom painted him as a child predator. The blue team is the fraud being perpetrated on taxpayers of the United States, at least the Republican showed up for the hearings. #fraud #nickshirley #jamesokeefe #timwalz #newsom