Signs in the Sun, Moon and Stars

Stan Johnson at The Prophecy Club





Jul 28, 2022 We urge you to take a look at yesterday's video. Pastor Stan shared a dream from Vicki Goforth Parnell about strange phenomena that is going to take place once a certain machine is activated. Today we share some of those things that has already started to occur.





00:00 Signs in the Sun, Moon & Stars

04:37 Do we need Gold or Silver to buy?

08:09 They look Almost Human Made

09:47 Heatwave as “End of the World”

12:20 Strange Phenomena in the Sky

19:29 Prophecy Club App

21:08 Joseph’s Kitchen





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7pQ-Ax5hnw&t=2s