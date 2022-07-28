Signs in the Sun, Moon and Stars

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Stan Johnson at The Prophecy Club
Jul 28, 2022 We urge you to take a look at yesterday's video. Pastor Stan shared a dream from Vicki Goforth Parnell about strange phenomena that is going to take place once a certain machine is activated. Today we share some of those things that has already started to occur.
00:00 Signs in the Sun, Moon & Stars
04:37 Do we need Gold or Silver to buy?
08:09 They look Almost Human Made
09:47 Heatwave as “End of the World”
12:20 Strange Phenomena in the Sky
19:29 Prophecy Club App
21:08 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7pQ-Ax5hnw&t=2s