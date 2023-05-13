https://gettr.com/post/p2gxxxwf888

2023年5月11日 Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] 采访 Ava，

中共有很多像叶简明这样的人。他们伪装成企业家，商业人。这就是他们所说的 "统一战线 "的战略。





On May 11, 2023, Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] interviews Ava

There are many people like Ye Jianming in the CCP. They disguise themselves as entrepreneurs or business people, and this is what they call the "United Front" strategy.

