https://gettr.com/post/p2gxxxwf888
2023年5月11日 Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] 采访 Ava，
中共有很多像叶简明这样的人。他们伪装成企业家，商业人。这就是他们所说的 "统一战线 "的战略。
On May 11, 2023, Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] interviews Ava
There are many people like Ye Jianming in the CCP. They disguise themselves as entrepreneurs or business people, and this is what they call the "United Front" strategy.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc
#mosenglish #moschinese
#takedowntheccp
@NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril @DiamondandSilk
