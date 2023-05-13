Create New Account
There are many people like Ye Jianming in the CCP. They disguise themselves as entrepreneurs or business people, and this is what they call the "United Front" strategy
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
2023年5月11日 Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] 采访 Ava，

中共有很多像叶简明这样的人。他们伪装成企业家，商业人。这就是他们所说的 "统一战线 "的战略。


On May 11, 2023, Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] interviews Ava

There are many people like Ye Jianming in the CCP. They disguise themselves as entrepreneurs or business people, and this is what they call the "United Front" strategy.

