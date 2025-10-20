Clashes erupt in Armenia's Gyumri following protest in support of local opposition mayor, a pro-Russian

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clashes erupt in Armenia's Gyumri following protest in support of local opposition mayor
Mayor Ghukasyan — a known supporter of maintaining allied relations with Russia — was forcibly detained today on corruption charges following a city hall raid.
Adding more about this, from Rybar:
Assault on Gyumri📝
Political repression in Armenia is reaching a new level. Security forces broke through protesters' cordons to detain Vardan Ghukasyan, the opposition but legally elected mayor of Gyumri.
🖍In the morning, security forces began an operation to detain the head of Armenia's second-largest city under the pretext of a corruption case. Special forces effectively took control of Gyumri, blocking streets and the city hall, and used force to disperse citizens who tried to prevent them from entering the building.
⚡️Clearly, this is not about corruption, but a demonstrative crackdown. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan publicly threatened Ghukasyan to "remove" him from the political field for criticizing foreign policy and pro-Russian statements.
❗️Ahead of the 2026 elections and during negotiations with the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, Pashinyan is conducting a total purge.
The recent elections in Gyumri and Parakara on March 30 showed that the ruling party "Civil Contract" can no longer legally obtain power locally. As a result, the elected head of Parakara was recently killed (https://t.me/caucasar/198), and the Gyumri mayor has been detained.
📌Clearing Armenia's second-largest city of politically disloyal forces is preparation for withdrawing the 102nd Russian military base.