Clashes erupt in Armenia's Gyumri following protest in support of local opposition mayor, a pro-Russian

Clashes erupt in Armenia's Gyumri following protest in support of local opposition mayor

Mayor Ghukasyan — a known supporter of maintaining allied relations with Russia — was forcibly detained today on corruption charges following a city hall raid.

Adding more about this, from Rybar:

Assault on Gyumri📝

Political repression in Armenia is reaching a new level. Security forces broke through protesters' cordons to detain Vardan Ghukasyan, the opposition but legally elected mayor of Gyumri.

🖍In the morning, security forces began an operation to detain the head of Armenia's second-largest city under the pretext of a corruption case. Special forces effectively took control of Gyumri, blocking streets and the city hall, and used force to disperse citizens who tried to prevent them from entering the building.

⚡️Clearly, this is not about corruption, but a demonstrative crackdown. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan publicly threatened Ghukasyan to "remove" him from the political field for criticizing foreign policy and pro-Russian statements.

❗️Ahead of the 2026 elections and during negotiations with the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, Pashinyan is conducting a total purge.

The recent elections in Gyumri and Parakara on March 30 showed that the ruling party "Civil Contract" can no longer legally obtain power locally. As a result, the elected head of Parakara was recently killed (https://t.me/caucasar/198), and the Gyumri mayor has been detained.

📌Clearing Armenia's second-largest city of politically disloyal forces is preparation for withdrawing the 102nd Russian military base.