BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clashes erupt in Armenia's Gyumri following protest in support of local opposition mayor, a pro-Russian
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1327 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 1 day ago

Clashes erupt in Armenia's Gyumri following protest in support of local opposition mayor

Mayor Ghukasyan — a known supporter of maintaining allied relations with Russia — was forcibly detained today on corruption charges following a city hall raid.

Adding more about this, from Rybar: 

Assault on Gyumri📝

Political repression in Armenia is reaching a new level. Security forces broke through protesters' cordons to detain Vardan Ghukasyan, the opposition but legally elected mayor of Gyumri.

🖍In the morning, security forces began an operation to detain the head of Armenia's second-largest city under the pretext of a corruption case. Special forces effectively took control of Gyumri, blocking streets and the city hall, and used force to disperse citizens who tried to prevent them from entering the building.

⚡️Clearly, this is not about corruption, but a demonstrative crackdown. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan publicly threatened Ghukasyan to "remove" him from the political field for criticizing foreign policy and pro-Russian statements.

❗️Ahead of the 2026 elections and during negotiations with the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, Pashinyan is conducting a total purge.

The recent elections in Gyumri and Parakara on March 30 showed that the ruling party "Civil Contract" can no longer legally obtain power locally. As a result, the elected head of Parakara was recently killed (https://t.me/caucasar/198), and the Gyumri mayor has been detained.

📌Clearing Armenia's second-largest city of politically disloyal forces is preparation for withdrawing the 102nd Russian military base.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy