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Leftist Loses All Hope After Straight Pride Parade
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371 views • September 04, 2019
Brad Chadford had quite an experience while reporting on the Straight Pride parade in Boston, his hometown. Brad joins Harrison to reveal what exactly caused him to take the "black pill".
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