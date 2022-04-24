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The Devil Has a Cluster Bomb For Creation - God Has The Solution
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61 views • April 24, 2022
The Sons of Liberty's nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me for a very informative hour concerning the fourth phase of water and how those behind the scenes masquerading as health authorities are actually working at almost every point to destroy what the Creator gave us in our bodies and in the Creation. However, we are not promoting fear, but knowledge so that we overcome the enemy with the resources the Creator gave us in the Creation itself.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-the-devil-has-a-cluster-bomb-for-creation-god-has-the-solution-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-the-devil-has-a-cluster-bomb-for-creation-god-has-the-solution-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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