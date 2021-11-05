Unmasking the Maskers (Creating Satan's Borg-Then, and Now)

The people Masking you are not Jews and they are not even human. ONE MASK that THEY wear is the mask of a religious people. These supposedly religious imposters were energetically created in the Valley of the Shadow of death. Then, those energetic chromosomal changes, were solidified during hundreds of years of isolation, reproduction and incest. The Caucasus Valley tribes, who were trapped in that valley, emerged as a non humans; a borg like people under the command of Satan. That same trick is being played on you by those who are pretending to be your saviors. However; under "that" mask is the face of THE WORLD DEATH ORGANIZATION. They will turn you into Satan's borg, by injecting into you, a chromosome changing, energetic cloud of graphene oxide. They will not even need to wait hundreds of years for it to take effect. The evidence is in plain view, but the idea of researching through the religious books of those particular faiths at the same time, is scary for most. Society and the media have placed a lot of enmity between them. Even Albert Pike (33rd degree freemason) said that the last world war would be between them.

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