Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Israeli Hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin Rips Netanyahu, IDF In Hamas Video
channel image
The Prisoner
9086 Subscribers
Shop now
144 views
Published Thursday

The Palestinian group Hamas released a new video showing an Israeli hostage. The video shows a hostage named Hersh Goldberg-Polin lashing out at the Israeli PM and government. "Benjamin Netanyahu should be ashamed of himself," said Goldberg-Polin in the video. He claimed that bombings by the Israeli Air Force had killed 70 captives in the Gaza Strip. 23-year-old Israeli-American was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
gazahamashostagehersh goldberg-polin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket