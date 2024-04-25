‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Israeli Hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin Rips Netanyahu, IDF In Hamas Video

The Palestinian group Hamas released a new video showing an Israeli hostage. The video shows a hostage named Hersh Goldberg-Polin lashing out at the Israeli PM and government. "Benjamin Netanyahu should be ashamed of himself," said Goldberg-Polin in the video. He claimed that bombings by the Israeli Air Force had killed 70 captives in the Gaza Strip. 23-year-old Israeli-American was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/