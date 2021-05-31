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different variants is only 0.3%. variance is a lie is complete fraud and I can I can exemplify Brazilian South African
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312 views • May 31, 2021
The old stories they are telling you around the world about variance is a lie is complete fraud and I can I can exemplify Brazilian South African and take a deep breath strings menu folder for me characteristics shape that you never know and height for the most from the woman recently sequence in Wuhan about sixteen months ago you will find that the most different variants is only 0.3%.
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