Reading the Bible LIVE: 100 Trillion Angels
Published Yesterday

Reading the Bible LIVE: 100 Trillion Angels 

‭‭Revelation‬ ‭5:11‬ ‭KJV‬‬

[11] And I beheld, and I heard the voice of many angels round about the throne and the beasts and the elders: and the number of them was ten thousand times ten thousand, and thousands of thousands;

