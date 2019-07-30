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McConnell delivers blazing defense of his position on Russia
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5 views • July 30, 2019
Speaking on the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vows not to be intimidated by liars and bullies. McConnell comes under fire recently over decisive blows he dealt towards attempts to strengthen election security. #FoxNews
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