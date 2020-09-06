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The Savage Nation Podcast with Michael Savage - -09/04/2020
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54 views • September 06, 2020
The Savage Nation Podcast with Michael Savage.
09/04/2020
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Pelosi's Blowergate now making headlines in San Francisco; The worst September surprise in history, The Atlantic publishes fake story claiming President Trump called soldiers who died in WWII 'losers'; Blowergate salon owner stands up to Pelosi; Rule #16 for street thugs: If yer gonna sucker-punch a cop… be 100% he’s alone in his patrol vehicle; Trump mocks Pelosi going to the salon; Fat Al's Tuna
Peter Schweizer joins to discuss his new documentary Riding the Dragon: The Biden's Chinese Secrets. detailing Biden's China corruption. Available to watch for free at BidenFilm.com or BlazeTV.
Http;//www.freeterran.com - Social Freedom Platform
09/04/2020
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Pelosi's Blowergate now making headlines in San Francisco; The worst September surprise in history, The Atlantic publishes fake story claiming President Trump called soldiers who died in WWII 'losers'; Blowergate salon owner stands up to Pelosi; Rule #16 for street thugs: If yer gonna sucker-punch a cop… be 100% he’s alone in his patrol vehicle; Trump mocks Pelosi going to the salon; Fat Al's Tuna
Peter Schweizer joins to discuss his new documentary Riding the Dragon: The Biden's Chinese Secrets. detailing Biden's China corruption. Available to watch for free at BidenFilm.com or BlazeTV.
Http;//www.freeterran.com - Social Freedom Platform
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