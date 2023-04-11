WHEN WILL CHINA-RUSSIA-BRICS ATTACK NATO AND OFFICIALLY START WW3? THEY ARE WATCHING & WAITING FOR..

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/22-year-old-national-guard-soldier-suffers-two-heart-attacks-neurological-issues-after https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/06/30/dod-confirms-rare-heart-inflammation-cases-linked-covid-19-vaccines.html https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/anthrax/vaccines-might-have-contributed-death-army-reservist https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/26/pentagon-tracking-14-cases-of-heart-inflammation-troops-after-covid-19-shots.html https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/2021/06/14/national/socialAffairs/Pfizer-death-soldier/20210614170500647.html https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/35000-soldiers-dead-anthrax-vaccinations/ https://twitter.com/Storiesofinjury/status/1637865194251509778 https://twitter.com/XHNews/status/1370442304352186368 https://twitter.com/SeanDalley/status/1643081040888512512 https://twitter.com/DrJudyAMikovits/status/1643365792036315137 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1645899456389193728 https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/2021/07/27/national/socialAffairs/Pfizer-AstraZeneca-adverse-event/20210727171500886.html



