Dancer - everyone is dancing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6snrLNmglU0
Fashion and Dance Theater Show Luxor
The dance and gymnastics show "Lux'Or" is a professional show project, winner of many dance and modeling competitions.
Show Luxor, created in 2006 in St. Petersburg, unites exclusively high-level masters: Masters of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics, Masters of Sports in ballroom dancing, graduates of the Academy of Russian Ballet, as well as talented designers - all those who have devoted their entire lives to the world of fashion and dance.
Official accounts:
https://www.tiktok.com/@show_luxor
https://www.instagram.com/show_luxor/
A series of videos from CMCproduction video studio:
"Stylish video" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc
"The atmosphere of passion Show Luxor" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q
Stylish Video Show Luxor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14
Show Luxor (Video clip for the Luxor Show program) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY
Full publication, a lot of photos, performances, recreation and personal life, videos, comments:
Dance and gymnastics show Show Luxor (Part 1)
https://dzen.ru/a/YsndkVPjlyTggyss
Dance and gymnastics show Show Luxor (Part 2)
https://dzen.ru/a/YsqvOLFVEmdTTQK3
Dance is your pulse. Luxor Show Ballet
https://dzen.ru/a/Yz7z5IchhEi-S30H
LuxOr Fashion and Dance Theater Show Ballet
