240) Anatomia do sinal das antenas de tecnologia 5G

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Créditos para o Canal MARK STEELE CHANNEL, Nov 26, 2021 at 19:59: https://t.me/marksteele5g/4076
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246) Novas telecomunicações quânticas: https://www.brighteon.com/4f2662bf-fca9-4483-8d6c-456d36b8f555
245) Nano-circuitos que encolhem e crescem sob potência microonds específicas: https://www.brighteon.com/91618ce8-3f05-424d-ae72-f2de744516cd
244) Stew Peters e Mark Steele: o segredo do 5G: https://www.brighteon.com/946ecfa5-c5c3-4b7c-8aaa-557903d601dd
243) Grafeno, o elemento-chave: Drª Liliana Zelada: https://www.brighteon.com/1b859919-74f6-4034-87ee-73c77e6de426
242) Nevoeiro inteligente (smart dust): https://www.brighteon.com/f4b3f9a8-1559-4c96-be8a-190ea69c87ef
241) Contágio por EMF, não por grafeno: https://www.brighteon.com/1b859919-74f6-4034-87ee-73c77e6de426
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/