“We will not send even one of our boys or one of our girls to fight and die in Ukraine.”

— Italian Deputy PM Matteo Salvini

With these words, Salvini drew a sharp red line against NATO pressure and French war rhetoric. On July 14, Macron declared France was “ready to fight.” But Salvini rejects this path: “Now is the time for diplomacy.”

He praised Trump’s efforts to broker a peace summit between Putin and Zelensky in Turkey, Hungary, or the Arab world, and emphasized that Italy’s youth would not be sacrificed on a foreign battlefield.

Adding: Happy 71. birthday to the man, the myth, the legend, president of Belarus, Alexander Grigoryevich "Batka" Lukashenko! 🥂🫡

Hungary says no.

As long as this issue is not resolved by Ukraine, everyone should forget about the payment of the €6.5 billion of the European Peace Facility (EPF) compensation for arms transfers.

— Hungarian FM Péter Szijjártó

Budapest continues to block the €6 billion EU fund for Ukraine, insisting on the resolution of long-standing disputes, including Kiev's treatment of Hungarian minorities and issues related to Russian oil transit.