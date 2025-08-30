© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“We will not send even one of our boys or one of our girls to fight and die in Ukraine.”
— Italian Deputy PM Matteo Salvini
With these words, Salvini drew a sharp red line against NATO pressure and French war rhetoric. On July 14, Macron declared France was “ready to fight.” But Salvini rejects this path: “Now is the time for diplomacy.”
He praised Trump’s efforts to broker a peace summit between Putin and Zelensky in Turkey, Hungary, or the Arab world, and emphasized that Italy’s youth would not be sacrificed on a foreign battlefield.
Hungary says no.
As long as this issue is not resolved by Ukraine, everyone should forget about the payment of the €6.5 billion of the European Peace Facility (EPF) compensation for arms transfers.
— Hungarian FM Péter Szijjártó
Budapest continues to block the €6 billion EU fund for Ukraine, insisting on the resolution of long-standing disputes, including Kiev's treatment of Hungarian minorities and issues related to Russian oil transit.